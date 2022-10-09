Madurai AIIMS work will conclude in 2026, says Union Health Minister

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar at a meeting of the BJP in Dharmapuri district on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Sunday that the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai would be completed in 2026.

Responding to a question while interacting with the media here, she said that the COVID-19 pandemic had held up the work, and the Union government revised the budget and allocated ₹1,977 crore for the project.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Indur Primary Health Centre and interacted with patients and doctors and verified the availability of medicines.

Later, she paid homage at the Bharat Mata Memorial at Papparapatti. She also took part at a meeting with BJP leaders at Papparapatti and urged the party workers to take the Central government’s schemes to every home.

She told journalists that the Centre was implementing many schemes for the welfare of the common man. Over seven lakh persons had benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Dharmapuri district. The Centre had sanctioned ₹3,226 crore to Tamil Nadu nnder the National Health Mission.

Alleging that the State government was avoiding using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in the schemes funded by the Centre, Ms. Pawar said ₹24 crore had been sanctioned to Tamil Nadu for advertising the health schemes. But the Prime Minister’s photo did not find a place in these advertisements. This should be avoided, the Minister said.