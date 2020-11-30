Madukkarai police bust car theft gang, arrest three

Coimbatore

30 November 2020 23:25 IST

The accused stole cars after hiring them from rental agencies

The Madukkarai police on Monday busted a six-member gang that was involved in stealing cars after hiring them from rental agencies.

Police arrested three members of the gang namely M. Surendran (23) from Thoothukudi, M. Sakthi (22) from Eachanari and M. Vijayaraj (23) from Tirunelveli. The police are on the lookout for three others - Sadiq, Imran and Kishore.

Based on instructions from the Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Ara. Arularasu, special vehicle checks were conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Perur subdivision) R. Sreenivasalu and Madukkarai Inspector D. Murugesan on Sunday night. The team found a car without registration number parked near the Apple Garden at Arisipalayam around 12.30 a.m. Three out of the six men who were inside the car ran away after seeing the police.

Advertising

Advertising

The police questioned the three youths in custody, following which they admitted that it was a stolen car.

The accused told the police that they had stolen several cars belonging to car rental agencies after hiring them.

They later removed the GPS devices to avoid tracking of location.

According to the police, the accused used to bring stolen cars to a workshop run by Sadiq at Sundarapuram – Eachanari junction where they dismantled them to sell valuable parts.

11 cars recovered

The police recovered 11 such stolen cars, including costly SUVs, from the workshop.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah, and Deputy Inspector General of Coimbatore range K. S. Narenthiran Nayar lauded the police team.