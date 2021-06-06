Madukkarai GH rises to the occasion

Coimbatore

Hospital administration increases the number of oxygen beds from two to 60 in two weeks

Before the COVID-19 pandemic saw its peak in Coimbatore district recently, the Madukkarai Government Hospital was functioning with 30 beds out of which only two had oxygen support.

Over a period of two weeks, the hospital administration turned the taluk-level facility into COVID-19 treatment centre by increasing the number of beds to 60, all with oxygen support.

“When COVID-19 cases were seeing an alarming rise, we approached Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani and sought permission to convert the GH into a COVID-19 treatment centre. With the guidance and support of District Collector S. Nagarajan, we could quickly convert the GH to a hospital with full oxygen beds. This could reduce the flow of patients from the region to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, ESI Hospital and other hospitals. A triage centre has also been set up,” said D. Kannan Maharaj, Chief Medical Officer, Madukkarai GH.

Oxygen cylinders, supply lines and other equipment needed were sourced through the district administration, non-governmental organisations and from companies under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Now the hospital has a back up of 50 oxygen concentrators that can be used in case of a shortage of medical oxygen. Ten doctors, including six super-specialists, and 20 nurses work in three shifts. There are two lab technicians and 10 sanitary workers.

During the first wave of the pandemic, the hospital treated COVID-19 patients for a short period from August to December 2020.

During the second wave, it treated more than 500 COVID-19 patients and no death was reported. It has to be noted that Madukkarai region had a test positivity rate of 35 % at one point, said Dr. Maharaj.

He added that MDMK youth wing secretary V. Eswaran and DMK’s Kurichi Prabhakaran were among the leaders who sought for upgrading the hospital to a COVID-19 treatment centre for the convenience of patients from Madukkarai taluk.

Mr. Eswaran, who donated an oxygen concentrator to the hospital, said the new arrangement would be a boon for patients from Madukkarai taluk.

The hospital was receiving patients from places including Madukkarai, K.G. Chavadi, Chettipalayam, Malumichampatti, Kuniyamuthur, Podanur, Sundarapuram, Kurichi and Kovaipudur.