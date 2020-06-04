Madrasa was vandalised by its students, say police

The madrasa attached to a mosque near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district was vandalised by its own students on Tuesday, said Coimbatore rural police on Thursday.

The administration of the madrasa attached to Nazrual Islam Sunnath Jamath mosque at Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai has sought to dismiss its complaint and the case registered by the police as the students confessed to the investigating team about their role in the vandalism, said the police.

As per a statement issued by police, the investigating team found that three students of the madrasa, who study in class VIII in school, caused the damages on Tuesday afternoon.

The three minors told the police that they vandalised the study hall in protest against a madrasa teacher who according to them used to be strict and used to scold students, said the statement.

Members of the madrasa administration held talks with religious leaders and lodged a petition seeking withdrawal of case, said the police.

Following the vandalism, the police had registered a case under various Sections of the IPC and Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss Act.