Madrasa vandalised near Coimbatore

A madrasa attached to a mosque near Madukkarai in Coimbatore was allegedly vandalised by miscreants on Tuesday.

As per preliminary investigations conducted by the Madukkarai police, no communal angle was linked to the vandalism. The madrasa attached to Nazrual Islam Sunnath Jamath mosque at Arivoli Nagar near Madukkarai was found vandalised late on Tuesday, said the police.

Following the national COVID-19 lockdown, the madrasa was closed on March 24 and it remained shut thereafter. Around 30 students used to attend Arabi and religious classes at the institution.

A few residents of the locality found the front door of the madrasa open around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and informed its authorities.

They went inside and found benches, ceiling fan and tube light of the study hall damaged. Textbooks used for classes were scattered on floor. They informed the Madukkarai police.

A senior police officer said that the investigating team was suspecting the roles of three students of the madrasa, who study in class VIII in school, in the vandalism.

The students reportedly confessed to the police that they vandalised the classroom to in protest against alleged verbal and physical abuse by a teacher of the madrasa.

The police were conducting further investigation at the time of filing this report.