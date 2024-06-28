Madras High Court suspends permit of town bus for a week for excess fare collection

T he Madras High Court has ordered the suspension of the permit of a private town bus for a week, starting from June 27, 2024, for collecting ₹2 in excess fare from passengers, while in operation on the Ukkadam – Gandhipuram route.

This is the first time that a bus permit has been suspended for collection of excess fare from consumers, though this has been a demand more than a decade, said K. Kathirmathiyon of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), welcoming the High Cour’s order.

In a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the CCC regarding excess fare collection, the Madras High Court observed that: “Time to time, the orders are passed by this court. The authorities concerned are required to take stringent steps to curb the menace of overcharging of the fares by the transport operators. Mere levying of compounding fees would not be the only solution. The Act of 1988 and the Rules framed thereunder provide for suspension and/or cancellation of the permits also.”

So far, bus operators, both private and those of the T.N. State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have collected excess fares from a large number of people, but when booked, are only fined a small amount. They pay this fine and continue to charge excess fares, and therefore, the public have no relief from the problem, Mr. Kathirmathiyon pointed out. Only a severe punishment would deter such erring operators, and the suspension of the permit would send a strong signal to such violators, he said, and added that the organisation had requested the High Court to take such strong action against TNSTC buses also.

“Further, we also requested that action needs to be taken against the conductors concerned who demand and collect excess fares,” he said. As per Rule 80 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, no conductor is legally permitted to demand more than the Regional Transport Authority/State Transport Authority approved fare, which should be exhibited inside the bus at a prominent place. Hence action is also required against the conductors, Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.