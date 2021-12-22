Madras High Court seeks report on Velliangiri temple in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

22 December 2021 19:20 IST

The Madras High Court has sought a report on the possibility of the appointment of staff by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to supervise the hundial collection at the Velliangiri Andavar temple in Coimbatore district instead of leasing it out to private players.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar, who passed the order on a writ petition filed by one D. Senthilkumar on December 9, observed that the HR&CE Department had given the leasehold right for a third party for placing the hundial in the temple and collect the money from it.

Noting that “at least some thousands of devotees” visited the temple between March and May every year as the route to the hill temple would be closed by the Forest Department in the remaining months, he directed the respondents to file a status report on the “possibility of taking over the hundial collection management by the HR&CE Department / Executive Officer of the temple concerned by appointing separate staff.” The next hearing in the case will be held on January 5, 2022.

Mr. Senthilkumar claimed on Wednesday that 15 lakh devotees visited the Velliangiri Andavar temple between March and May every year and alleged that leasing out the hundial maintenance and collection to a third party every year caused loss of revenue to the State government.

Sources in the HR&CE Department said the hundial collection was being leased as per a State government order issued in 1996 to increase revenue for the State government. Appointment of additional staff was not feasible due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions at the hill temple, the sources claimed.

The tender for hundial supervision was being issued between December and January every year and no irregularities had come to the attention of the HR&CE Department so far, the sources said.