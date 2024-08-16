GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras High Court seeks report from Tangedco on safety measures taken for overhead electricity lines

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
The Tangedco should provide guards so that electricity lines do not snap and fall on the ground endangering lives of people.

The Tangedco should provide guards so that electricity lines do not snap and fall on the ground endangering lives of people. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to file a report in two weeks on guarding provided for overhead electricity lines along with proper earthing.

The Coimbatore Consumer Cause approached the court seeking a direction to the Tangedco to implement the safety norms as prescribed in the Central Electricity Authority Regulations, 2023.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the consumer organisation, said that according to information that he obtained through Right to Information Act, Tamil Nadu registered 10,718 electrocution deaths from 2011 to September 2023. Of these, 2,041 cases were due to snapping of electricity conductors. There were also 324 non-fatal accidents during the period. The deaths could have been prevented if the Department had followed the prescribed safety norms.

In a circular issued in July 2021, the Tangedco said that whenever there was an accident due to snapping of conductors, the corresponding distribution transformer lines should be inspected.

The consumer body wrote to the Tangedco asking it to take immediate action and ensure that all low tension overhead lines are provided with proper guarding and earthing with transformers. However, the Tangedco did not respond for nine months and hence the organisation approached the Court, he said.

“We also want the court to appoint a committee to oversee the efforts that the Tangedco will take in this regard. We know that it is not possible to provide the safety provisions across the State immediately. But, the measures should not be delayed any further,” he said.

