ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court plans to set up more arbitration facilities

September 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court plans to set up arbitration facilities in Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Madurai, said Justice K. Murali Shankar.

Inaugurating an arbitration facility set up by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, here on Saturday, he said the Madras High Court had set up an arbitration centre in Chennai and planned three more. The Chamber has opened one in Coimbatore. The alternative dispute redressal systems included arbitration, conciliation, and lok adalats. The lok adalats were working well in the State and district level mediation centres are being opened, he added.

Advocate Vidhya Shankar urged the members of the Chamber and other industrial associations in Coimbatore to make use of the arbitration centre. He said the service would be offered at a lower cost compared to other cities.

President of the Chamber B. Sriramulu said the arbitration centre would be a platform for the businesses concerned to settle disputes without going to the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US