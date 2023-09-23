Madras High Court plans to set up more arbitration facilities

September 23, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Madras High Court plans to set up arbitration facilities in Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, and Madurai, said Justice K. Murali Shankar.

Inaugurating an arbitration facility set up by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, here on Saturday, he said the Madras High Court had set up an arbitration centre in Chennai and planned three more. The Chamber has opened one in Coimbatore. The alternative dispute redressal systems included arbitration, conciliation, and lok adalats. The lok adalats were working well in the State and district level mediation centres are being opened, he added.

Advocate Vidhya Shankar urged the members of the Chamber and other industrial associations in Coimbatore to make use of the arbitration centre. He said the service would be offered at a lower cost compared to other cities.

President of the Chamber B. Sriramulu said the arbitration centre would be a platform for the businesses concerned to settle disputes without going to the court.