Madras High Court Judges inaugurate new courts in Salem

February 17, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Salem

Madras High Court Judges R.N. Manjula, R. Subramanian, and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan on Saturday inaugurated a special court for the trial of cases under the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and a law chamber at the Salem District Combined Court Building premises. They also inaugurated through video conferencing the Additional District Court in Attur.

Speaking at the function, Justice Subramanian said that young lawyers should learn from senior lawyers argumentative skills and court procedures with no hesitation. In 1986, family court cases were heard once a week but now there are 56,000 pending cases at eight family courts in Chennai. Even though the number of cases is low compared to the population, lawyers should create awareness in cases related to family issues. Through that, the cases will decrease and lawyers should do this as a service, Mr. Subramanian added.

The additional courts have been opened to save time for the public, said Justice Ilanthiraiyan. He mentioned that people had to travel over 50 km from Attur to Salem for a case, and to help them save time, an additional district court has been set up. As many as 422 cases were transferred from Salem to the Attur additional district court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ilanthiraiyan urged lawyers to support the efforts to complete pending cases. Additionally, he stressed the importance of creating legal awareness and setting an example in society.

Principal District Judge Sumathi, District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan, magistrates, lawyers, and staff of courts were present for the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT