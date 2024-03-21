March 21, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a landmark ruling on a 15-year-old case brought by VNR promoters, a real estate company responsible for constructing 13 residential layouts on Open Space Reservation (OSR) land owned by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in Vadavalli, the civic body has been instructed to issue eviction notices to more than 13 encroachers occupying the properties.

These layouts, sanctioned in 1981, excluded 12 OSR sites designated for various public amenities, including four public parks, recreational areas, two public schools, a well, an overhead water tank, and two children’s playgrounds. However, over time, all the sites were encroached upon by builders who proceeded to construct and sell houses.

With this judicial decision, the civic body anticipates reclaiming approximately 1.35 lakh sq. ft. of land to facilitate public infrastructure projects. The division bench, comprising Justices S. M. Subramaniam and K. Rajasekar, has granted the civic body a period of 12 weeks to “address encroachments, illegalities, and violations by adhering to procedures and providing opportunities to all concerned parties.”