Madras High Court directs police to retrieve exotic birds from circus company in Coimbatore

August 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to retrieve two cockatoos from the Great Bombay Circus company, which the police had earlier confiscated and later returned to the firm, based on an order from a judicial magistrate court. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh kept the magistrate court’s order in abeyance and directed the police to retrieve the birds from the circus company and entrust them to the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) until the High Court passes further orders.

The Race Course police in Coimbatore confiscated the cockatoos on July 25 after Arun Prasanna G., founder of People For Cattle in India, alleged that the circus company did not have permits under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Subsequently, the birds were sent to the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris for rehabilitation. The circus company later approached the third judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore seeking custody of the cockatoos. S. Kirthika, third judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, on August 2 allowed the company to have the birds in interim custody, with certain conditions. The police had returned the birds to the firm which stopped shows in Coimbatore some days ago. 

