HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court directs police to retrieve exotic birds from circus company in Coimbatore

August 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to retrieve two cockatoos from the Great Bombay Circus company, which the police had earlier confiscated and later returned to the firm, based on an order from a judicial magistrate court. Justice N. Anand Venkatesh kept the magistrate court’s order in abeyance and directed the police to retrieve the birds from the circus company and entrust them to the Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) until the High Court passes further orders.

The Race Course police in Coimbatore confiscated the cockatoos on July 25 after Arun Prasanna G., founder of People For Cattle in India, alleged that the circus company did not have permits under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001, from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

ALSO READ
Coimbatore police register case against Great Bombay Circus for animal cruelty

Subsequently, the birds were sent to the WVS International Training Centre in the Nilgiris for rehabilitation. The circus company later approached the third judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore seeking custody of the cockatoos. S. Kirthika, third judicial magistrate, Coimbatore, on August 2 allowed the company to have the birds in interim custody, with certain conditions. The police had returned the birds to the firm which stopped shows in Coimbatore some days ago. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.