Madras HC orders probe into fake appointment order issue in Tiruppur

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur, to investigate and file a report on alleged fake appointment order given to an overhead water tank operator in Muthur town panchayat.

P. Kuppusamy, who was selected for the post of overhead water tank operator in Muthur town panchayat in 2014, filed a petition in the High Court alleging that the then Executive Officer in charge of the appointment was involved in corruption and transferred his appointment order in the name of another person. He also alleged that the civic body official demanded Rs. 3.75 lakh from him for the post.

The respondents from the district administration stated that the petitioner had manipulated the appointment order and placed a forged order before the court. The district authorities denied that any such appointment order was given in favour of the petitioner.

In an interim order, Justice S.M. Subramaniam, noted, “this court is of the considered opinion that there is some fraudulent activity occurred in the matter of appointment of overhead water tank operator in Muthur town panchayat during the relevant point of time.”

The judge also directed the Executive Officer to lodge a complaint, setting out the entire facts along with the documents to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur, who would conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report to the court before August 25.