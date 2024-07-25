GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madhya Pradesh does not want to take away businesses from T.N., says MP Chief Minister

Published - July 25, 2024 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an interactive session in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an interactive session in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Madhya Pradesh government, which will soon open a trade office in Coimbatore, is not interested in taking away businesses from Tamil Nadu. But, it wants to present to the industries here the opportunities available in that State, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh government organised an interactive session of the State’s Chief Minister with investors here. Mr. Yadav told the media that the trade office will strengthen the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh and will be an example of the cooperation between the two States. Inviting the industries here to invest in Madhya Pradesh, he said the small-scale industries in Coimbatore enabled development of Tamil Nadu. They should make use of the opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and develop it too.

Mr. Yadav said at the meeting that Madhya Pradesh will see ₹3,513 crore investment under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for textiles. It has 53 large-scale manufacturing units, apart from nearly 1,000 small and big units. It also has 60 modern large textile mills and over 8,000 powerloom units and 12,000 handloom units. In the last 10 years, the State has received ₹25,000 crore investment in the entire textile value chain.

It will organise a Global Investors Meet on February 7 and 8 next year, he said and invited the industries in Tamil Nadu to participate.

textile and clothing / Tamil Nadu / Madhya Pradesh / investments

