Machinery, roof of textile mill damaged in fire near Coimbatore

September 15, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The machines that were damaged in a fire at a textile mill near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on September 14.

The machines that were damaged in a fire at a textile mill near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore on September 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Machinery and roof of a textile mill near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore were damaged in a fire that occurred on Thursday evening. The police said that the fire was reported at a mill of Motherland Textile India Private Limited at Kaniyur.

They said that the fire occurred in the weaving unit of the mill around 6.30 p.m. One of the weaving machines that was functioning caught fire and the flames spread to two more machines and the roof of the unit. 

After the fire was noticed, the staff alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. One unit each from Sulur and Avinashi fire stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire in around two hours.

According to the police, three weaving machines, each worth ₹50 lakh, were damaged. Damage to the tune of about ₹10 lakh was caused to the roof, as per preliminary estimates, they said. 

The police said that the company run by K. Palanisamy employs a total of 350 people at the mill and around 30 work in the weaving unit alone. None was injured in the fire.

