ADVERTISEMENT

Machinery, inventory worth crores of rupees gutted in major fire in knitwear unit in Tiruppur

Published - September 16, 2024 09:51 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fire that broke out in a knitwear manufacturing unit in Tiruppur late on Sunday night was extinguished after an operation spanning about four hours by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

After noticing smoke emanating from the building at G.N. Garden area, the security personnel alerted the fire services.

According to the factory sources, a huge inventory of knitwear products was gutted completely. Fire fighters from four stations were involved in the operation. Over 10 private water tankers were also brought.

By the time the fire was brought under control after four hours, machinery and inventory worth several crores of rupees were burnt. Electricity leak is suspected to be the cause for the fire, sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Anuparapalayam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US