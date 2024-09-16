Machinery, inventory worth crores of rupees gutted in major fire in knitwear unit in Tiruppur

A fire that broke out in a knitwear manufacturing unit in Tiruppur late on Sunday night was extinguished after an operation spanning about four hours by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

After noticing smoke emanating from the building at G.N. Garden area, the security personnel alerted the fire services.

According to the factory sources, a huge inventory of knitwear products was gutted completely. Fire fighters from four stations were involved in the operation. Over 10 private water tankers were also brought.

By the time the fire was brought under control after four hours, machinery and inventory worth several crores of rupees were burnt. Electricity leak is suspected to be the cause for the fire, sources added.

The Anuparapalayam police have registered a case.