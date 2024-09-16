GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Machinery, inventory worth crores of rupees gutted in major fire in knitwear unit in Tiruppur

Published - September 16, 2024 09:51 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A fire that broke out in a knitwear manufacturing unit in Tiruppur late on Sunday night was extinguished after an operation spanning about four hours by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

After noticing smoke emanating from the building at G.N. Garden area, the security personnel alerted the fire services.

According to the factory sources, a huge inventory of knitwear products was gutted completely. Fire fighters from four stations were involved in the operation. Over 10 private water tankers were also brought.

By the time the fire was brought under control after four hours, machinery and inventory worth several crores of rupees were burnt. Electricity leak is suspected to be the cause for the fire, sources added.

The Anuparapalayam police have registered a case.

Published - September 16, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.