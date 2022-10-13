‘Maaya Valai’ awareness drive on curtailing cybercrime held in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 13, 2022 20:40 IST

To raise awareness on curbing cybercrime in the city, Citizens' Voice Coimbatore, State Bank of India and the Coimbatore City Police jointly organised 'Maaya Valai' drive at Bishop Appasamy College of Arts and Science here recently.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan said there were two major types of cybercrimes. One was people losing money and the other, individual’s character or reputation was attacked. He said fraudsters targeted people, especially women, with fake IDs. He asked the public to be careful while transacting with online platforms (Amazon and Flipkart) and not to get in touch with any representative of the supplier without verifying credentials.

People can call the toll-free number 1930 or log on to www.cybercrime.gov.in to report cybercrimes and related cases.

Deputy General Manager of State Bank of India Coimbatore (B&O) Dileep Singh Yadav said people must not share OTPs, and personal digital data through messages or social media.

