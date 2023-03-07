‘Maasi Magam’ festival inside Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve concludes

March 07, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the districts and from nearby States took part in the three-day Maasi Magam festival at Sri Aadhi Karuvannarayar Bomma Deviyar temple that concluded here on Tuesday.

The temple is located inside the forest area coming under Bhavanisagar Range of Sathyamangalam Division and members of Uppiliya Naicker community celebrate the festival every year. This year, the festival was held from March 5 to 7 and over 10,000 members of the community took part in the festival. Since the temple is located inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and near the Moyar River, the Forest Department issued various guidelines for the devotees to follow. Guidelines include, vehicles should not be stopped while they pass through the forest road, they should not carry plastic materials, not involve in any act that disturb the wild animals and not involve in any act that could cause forest fire.

On March 5 and 6, over 300 vehicles carrying devotees were checked at the Karachikorai forest check post and allowed into the forest to travel for 15 km to reach the temple. They were allowed to stay inside the forest area. The festival began on March 6 with devotees taking holy water from the river and preparing Pongal on the temple premises. Special puja was performed and after the feast, most of the devotees left the temple by Monday night.

On Tuesday, their community head and priests verified the accounts in the presence of officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, after which special puja was performed and the temple was closed. Forest Department staff said that the temple is open for a few hours on Wednesdays and devotees are allowed to visit the temple after obtaining permission. They added that as many as 10,000 devotees in 350 to 400 four-wheelers took part in the three-day festival.

