‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ launched in Salem

February 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Salem district administration conducted Maaperum Tamil Kanavu here on Thursday.

T. Stalin Gunasekaran, motivational speaker and president, Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, spoke on Viduthalai Porin Muthal Mulakkam and another motivational speaker Bharati Krishnakumar on Karkka Karkka.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that to carry the tradition of Tamil Nadu to the next generation, the State government was taking various steps. The Maaperum Tamil Kanavu programme was conducted for college students. Language was identity for humans, and Tamil was a language that was spoken 3,000 years ago and was also spoken now.

Mr. Bharati Krishnakumar said that education was not only for earning money. The aim of education should be equality and peace. Several years ago, demands were raised for women’s education, separate schools for women, etc. K. Kamaraj, when he was Chief Minister re-opened 3,000 schools that were closed and provided education at free of cost. He encouraged students to come to school by introducing the noon meal scheme. “Now the government is providing breakfast also and has created a revolution,” Mr. Krishnakumar added.

Explaining India’s freedom struggle, Mr. Stalin Gunasekaran said that college students should remember our tradition always. Students should know about the history of freedom fighters who belonged to Tamil Nadu. “Avoiding caste and religious views, students should approach everything in a scientific manner,” Mr. Gunasekaran said.