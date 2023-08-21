ADVERTISEMENT

M. Rajarajan is new DCP Traffic in Coimbatore

August 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Rajarajan assumed office as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police, on Monday. He is replacing N. Mathivanan, who was posted as DCP (Law and Order - South), Salem City Police. Mr. Rajarajan had been working as DCP, High Court Security, before his new post.

After assuming office, he held a meeting with senior traffic police personnel on Monday. The DCP instructed officers to work towards improving the traffic flow in the city, reducing accidents and creating awareness on traffic etiquette among motorists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US