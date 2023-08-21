M. Rajarajan is new DCP Traffic in Coimbatore

August 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M. Rajarajan assumed office as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police, on Monday. He is replacing N. Mathivanan, who was posted as DCP (Law and Order - South), Salem City Police. Mr. Rajarajan had been working as DCP, High Court Security, before his new post.

After assuming office, he held a meeting with senior traffic police personnel on Monday. The DCP instructed officers to work towards improving the traffic flow in the city, reducing accidents and creating awareness on traffic etiquette among motorists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT