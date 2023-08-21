HamberMenu
M. Rajarajan is new DCP Traffic in Coimbatore

August 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police.

M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Rajarajan assumed office as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore City Police, on Monday. He is replacing N. Mathivanan, who was posted as DCP (Law and Order - South), Salem City Police. Mr. Rajarajan had been working as DCP, High Court Security, before his new post.

After assuming office, he held a meeting with senior traffic police personnel on Monday. The DCP instructed officers to work towards improving the traffic flow in the city, reducing accidents and creating awareness on traffic etiquette among motorists.

