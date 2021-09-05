Luxury villa project

Foundation One Infrastructures, which is developing an ultra luxury villas project at Krishna Colony, will complete the project by December 2023.

Akshay Khanna, its Managing Director, said the project, First Estate, will have 73 villas on 10 acres, apart from several common amenities. The four-bedroom villas will be 3,000 to 5,500 sq.ft each. The project is a green initiative with several eco-friendly infrastructure such as biopond. The driveways are wider and there is a periphery driveway, too. All the houses are ground plus one floor and have adequate distance between each. For nearly 40% of the houses, works have reached basement level already, he said.