L&T opens two health centres in Coimbatore

To help the rural population, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) opened two fully equipped 12-bedded healthcare facilities at Sulur and Vellalore in Coimbatore on August 24.

The 24x7 emergency care facility is furnished with multifold beds, computerised radiography, computerised 12-channel ECG machine, multipara monitors, bedside oxygen system, crash carts, instrument trollies, theatre drug trolley, resuscitation kit, stretchers, thermal scanner, digital BP apparatus, etc.

L&T IDPL’s Independent Director Sudhakar Rao and Chief Finance Officer Pramod Sushil Kapoor inaugurated the centre in the presence of Regional Head (Operations) Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Project Head Suresh Sankar Narayanan, Joint. Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (Coimbatore) E. Chandra and Sulur Government Hospital Chief Medical Officer K. Gajendran.