L&T IDPL inaugurates healthcare facilities in Coimbatore villages

April 04, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

L&T IDPL and its subsidiary, L&T TIL, have inaugurated two health sub centres in Chinniampathi and Pallapalayam villages and an outpatient ward and primary health centre in Arisipalayam village. The facilities were opened by Sachin Johri, CEO of L&T IDPL. The fully equipped centres aim to provide accessible primary healthcare services to remote areas, addressing health concerns at the grassroots level. Regional head Vineesh Kumar Parayee highlighted the project’s significance in addressing community healthcare challenges and emphasised L&T IDPL’s commitment to community.

