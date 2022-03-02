LS Speaker, Goa CM participate in Isha’s Mahashivratri event
Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant were among the participants who attended Mahashivrathri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre here on Tuesday.
A press release said that Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Ambassador of Colombia to India Mariana Pacheco Montes also took part in the event. People from 170 countries participated virtually in the celebrations.
Addressing the audience, founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev exhorted the participants to retrieve the enthusiasm that was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
