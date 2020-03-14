LPG cylinder-laden lorry crashes into transformer, auto rickshaws

A lorry transporting LPG cylinders crashed into a transformer and two auto rickshaws at Teachers Colony bus stop on Perundurai Road here on Friday morning.

The lorry carrying 339 cylinders was on its way from the LPG bottling plant at SIPCOT in Perundurai to a gas agency at Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. At 6.30 a.m. when the lorry was on Perundurai Road, driver Palanisamy (35) allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the transformer and autorickshaws parked along the road. In the impact, the transformer was completely damaged and power supply in the area was cut-off. Oil from the transformer started flowing on the road. Fire and Rescue Services personnel sprayed water on the oil. Traffic was diverted for a while and officials said that since there was no fire outbreak, a major disaster was averted. Workers from Tangedco carried out repair works on the transformer.

Police suspect that the lorry driver could have dozed off at the wheel and crashed into the transformer.