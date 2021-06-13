LPG customers can soon get cylinders from other agencies too

CHENNAI

13 June 2021 22:43 IST

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) customers of State-run oil majors will soon be able to choose from where they want their refills to be delivered.

As a pilot project, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu will get the facility first. Customers, who book their cylinders online would be able to select the agency of their choice based on the star rating. It would be called LPG distributor portability.

“Some 10 years ago, portability between the different oil companies was introduced. That did not do well. This time customers are being offered the option to choose from distributors of the same company just when it comes to delivery of cylinders within their postal pin code. A drop down facility would be offered online and customers can choose each month as to from which agency they want to get the cylinder. They can keep changing the agency every month from those available in the list. They will, however, remain as customers of the original agency,” explained an oil industry source.

However, agencies said they were not sure of how the system would work and if there are problems with the other distributor where would the customer raise the complaint. Similarly if there is a leak, how will the complaint be made, asked a distributor.