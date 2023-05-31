Lower Bhavani Project | Work on concrete-lining beds of main canal will not be carried out, says Minister Duraimurugan

May 31, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said concrete-lining the beds of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal will not be carried out and only the damaged sluices and cross masonry structures will be renovated.

In a statement, the Minister said that under the NABARD funding, extension, renovation and modernisation (ERM) of LBP main canal is to be carried out at a cost of ₹709.60 crore. When works were about to begin, a section of farmers opposed the project fearing that concrete-lining the beds would prevent water from entering the earth. They said that farming activities and drinking water supply would be affected if the project is executed. “The government had accepted their genuine demands,” the release added.

The Minister said the canal was constructed 65 years ago and had lost its stability over the years. “Trees that were planted on the bunds had grown up and the roots had damaged the structures, including sluices. Only if renovation works were undertaken, water would reach tail-end farmers without disruption,” the Minister said and pointed out that a few persons were involved in a false campaign against the project.

Mr. Duraimurugan said that to clear the doubts of farmers, Water Resource Department officials and district Collector held meetings with farmers. Also, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy had spent long hours in meetings with farmers to explain the project, the Minister said and pointed out that he himself held meetings with farmers many times. “After a long time, consensus prevails among the farmers which is a welcome step,” he said and added that he had directed the officials to resume the works.

The Minister said concrete-lining the beds will not be carried out while sluices cross masonry structures will be renovated. “Also, the weakened structures in the canal beds will be concrete-lined,” he said.

Pointing out that breach in the canal had taken place in the last two years, the Minister said that if works were not carried out now, further breach would lead to wastage of water. “By carrying out the works, drinking water supply in areas where the canal passes would not be affected,” he said. The Minister asked farmers to extend their cooperation to the government in executing the works.

