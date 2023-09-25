Lower Bhavani Project farmers in Erode against extension of water release at Kalingarayan canal

September 25, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Lower Bhavani Farmers’ Federation have urged the Tamil Nadu government not to extend water release in Kalingarayan canal for irrigation beyond October 13, 2023.

The members met the Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy at Erode on Monday, September 25, and urged him not to extend water release in the canal.

A petition submitted by them said, currently, water is being released from Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal with ‘even number’ sluice gates, and ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit farmland in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

They said the water level in the dam at 12 noon stood at 72.47 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 12.02 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

In the absence of rain, the current inflow is at 411 cusecs while the discharge is 2,900 cusecs. “Water may not be available for the full crop season till January, 2024,” the petition said.

The members said farmers coming under Kalingarayan canal ayacut areas had submitted a petition seeking extension of water release in the canal. “Given the current inflow in the dam, water may not be available for crops in LBP ayacut areas till completion of harvesting,” they said and opposed any move to extend water release in Kalingarayan canal.