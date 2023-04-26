Lower Bhavani Project canal renovation works will start on May 1, says Minister

April 26, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

Renovation of the existing old cross masonry structures and sluices in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal that were earlier accepted by all sections of farmers will start on May 1, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said here on Wednesday.

The Public Works Department issued a Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Sub Basin Project System at ₹ 933.10 crore. Works were planned in the Lower Bhavani Canal System, Kalingarayan Anicut System and Kodiveri Anicut System and were divided into six packages. However, due to opposition from a section of farmers, the works that began in 2021 were stopped. Cases were filed in the court urging the government to resume the works, while a few farmers opposed the project. On March 31, the court ordered the government to implement the government order and resume work from May 1.

The Minister, along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni and Water Resources Organisation (WRO) officials, held a meeting with the farmers who were opposing the project.

Addressing media after the meeting, the Minister said that farmers explained their problems in detail and said they had no objection in carrying out the mandatory works they had agreed to earlier. “They questioned the need for carrying out new works in the canal and strongly opposed it,” the Minister said. The Public Works Department (PWD) officials will inspect the canal and prepare a list of new works that need to be carried out. “The list will be handed over to the farmers’ associations and their opinion will be taken at the earliest as the case is in the court,” he said.

The Minister said that work will resume from May 1 as per the court order. Regarding cutting of trees along the canal for the works, the Minister said the Collector would verify the report and take action accordingly.

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, chairman of Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Board; N. Ponmani, Assistant Collector (Training); P. Muthusamy, Chief Engineer, WRO, Coimbatore; Gowthaman, Superintending Engineer, WRO, Bhavani Basin Circle; Kannan, Executive Engineer, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, officials and farmers were present.