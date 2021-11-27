Low turnout at Karungalpalayam cattle shandy

Less than 50% of the cattle brought to the weekly shandy at Karungalpalayam were sold out as traders from other States did not turn up on Thursday.

Against the average of 900 cattle that were brought to the shandy by farmers, 500 cattle arrived in the market on Thursday. Farmers from across and nearby districts brought their cattle to the market. However, due to rain, traders from Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and from few other States did not turn up.

Farmers said that since monsoon has intensified in the State, less cattle was brought to the shandy by the farmers. Also, traders are yet to arrive to the shandy due to rain in their respective States. “Business continues to be less than 50%”, farmers said. They said that since traders are not visiting the shandy, many farmers are reluctant to bring cattle as they have to bear transport costs. “The situation will be like this until the rainy season gets over”, they said.