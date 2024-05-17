Low-lying electricity lines in Anamalai Tiger Rerserve to be rectified

Low-lying electricity lines inside the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) will be rectified soon, with Tangedco and Forest Department officials beginning an inspection of all such lines in ATR.

The measure comes on the heels of the electrocution of a male elephant in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district.

Officials who began the inspection in Puliakand in ATR said that on completion of the inspection, a proposal would be sent to the government and once the orders are received, work on rectification will begin.

The officials said that in and around places such as Top Slip, Sarkarpathy, Sholayar, both LT (low tension) and HT (high tension) lines were present. Similarly, low-lying electricity wires have been identified at Monomboly, Kadamparai, Navamalai and Aliyar. The Department will lengthen the poles where possible, or will insert the power lines into plastic poles so that elephants, when they come in contact with the power lines, are not electrocuted.

