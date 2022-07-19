Low-lying areas in Bhavani, Kodumudi continue to be monitored as discharge from Stanley reservoir continues to be over 1 lakh cusecs

Water expected to recede from Tuesday night

Water expected to recede from Tuesday night

As the discharge from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur into Cauvery continues to be over one lakh cusecs, officials are keeping a watch over the river banks and low-lying areas in Bhavani and Kodumudi and have warned people against venturing into the river here on Tuesday.

For the third consecutive day, 325 persons in Bhavani and 68 persons in Kodumudi are in the four relief centres. Since the discharge into the river was reduced from 1.33 lakh cusecs to 1.06 lakh cusecs from Tuesday morning, people in the relief camps said they would return to their houses once the water receded. “We have to clean our house completely before returning, which may take another two or three days,” said Pappa,55, a resident of Palakarai Street in Bhavani.

Revenue officials said water would start receding from Tuesday night and only after checking the stability of the buildings, residents would be allowed to return to their houses. They added that they were closely monitoring the situation round the clock. A total of 115 families comprising 119 men, 145 women and 129 children, were currently accommodated in the relief centres, they added.