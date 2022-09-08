Low-lying areas along River Cauvery in Erode being monitored

With 1.25 lakh cusecs of surplus water being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery, revenue officials continue to monitor the low-lying areas along the river at Bhavani town here on Thursday.

The river from Salem enters the district at Nerinjipettai and flows through Ammapettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam, Kodumudi and enters Karur district.

Officials said that over 150 houses in Bhavani were flooded and people were moved to two relief centres in the area.

A total of 53 families, comprising 166 persons, continue to be in the camp for the third consecutive day, they added.

Officials said that the water flow in the river is being monitored and people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas were warned against entering the river. The Tangedco had disconnected power supply to the flooded houses to prevent untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, the water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir continues to be maintained at 102 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet.

At 3 p.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 4,500 cusecs and the discharge was 2,650 cusecs into River Bhavani and 1,750 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 30.31 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmcft.