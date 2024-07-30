GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Low-lying areas along River Cauvery being monitored in Erode district

Published - July 30, 2024 07:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Barricades were erected to prevent devotees from bathing at the River Cauvery at Kooduthurai bathing ghat in Bhavani in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Barricades were erected to prevent devotees from bathing at the River Cauvery at Kooduthurai bathing ghat in Bhavani in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With water discharge from the Mettur dam into River Cauvery at 23,000 cusecs, revenue and police officials continue to monitor river banks and low-lying areas in the district here on Tuesday.

As many as 41 spots were identified as flood-prone areas in the district if surplus water is discharged into the river. The district administration has kept relief centres ready at 24 revenue villages in the blocks of Anthiyur, Bhavani, Erode, Kodumudi and Modakkurichi and at Bhavani municipal areas. Officials from the Revenue and Police departments have issued warnings using public address systems to be cautious and be prepared to move to relief centres if the inflow into the river increases.

If the discharge crossed one lakh cusecs, houses located in the vicinity of the river at Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi would be flooded, revenue officials said, and asked people to remain cautious. “The flow of water in the river is being monitored closely and regular warnings are being issued,” said a revenue official in Bhavani town.

The ban on bathing and performing rituals at Bhavani Kooduthurai has been extended for the third day. Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Board have set up barricades at the bathing ghat, and police personnel have been stationed at the entrance to prevent devotees from entering. “A decision on whether to allow devotees to bathe in the river during Aadi Perukku on August 3 will depend on the water flow,” an official said.

