Low-key celebrations in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy unfurled the Tri-colour, marking the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the district sports complex here on Tuesday. The celebrations were devoid of the usual cultural extravaganza put out by school students every year owing to COVID-19 prorocols.
Over 48 police personnel were given the Chief Minister’s medal for service excellence. Similarly, 119 government staff of various departments were felicitated with shields and certificates. Welfare benefits to the tune of ₹35.74 lakh were distributed to 25 beneficiaries.
Later, the Collector visited the home of late freedom fighter Shanmugam and felicitated his wife Saroja with shawl. The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar released doves as a mark of peace. District Forest Officer Prabhu was among the dignitaries present.
In Dharmapuri, Collector S.P. Karthika unfurled the Tri-colour at the district sports complex and accepted the guard of honour. The occasion witnessed felicitation of 290 people from various line departments including sanitation workers and health workers.
Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer K. Ramamoorthy, and Sub Collector Prathap were present.
