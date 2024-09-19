Low-floor buses ineffective without accessible bus shelters, say disability-rights activists in Coimbatore

With 100 new low-floor buses set to arrive in Coimbatore, disability rights activists have raised concerns over their effectiveness, citing the lack of accessibility at many bus shelters.

“If low-floor buses are introduced in Coimbatore, their effectiveness will be compromised if bus shelters are not designed with accessibility in mind,” said A. Kanniyappan, a local disability rights activist. “Low-floor buses aim to enhance public transport for the differently-abled by making boarding and alighting easier. However, without ramps for wheelchair access, lower platforms to match the bus height, handrails for support, and adequate space for manoeuvring, these low-floor buses will not fully benefit those who need them most,” said A. Kanniyappan, a disability rights activist in the city.

In April 2023, the Madras High Court directed municipal corporations across Tamil Nadu to form committees, including officials and representatives from differently-abled organisations, to plan routes and schedules for low-floor buses. The court also mandated the development of real-time tracking apps and continuous road quality improvements to facilitate better journey planning. Moreover, bus stops were to be scientifically designed for wheelchair accessibility, with all future infrastructure focused on making public transport more inclusive.

“Over 3,000 wheelchair users in Coimbatore rely on autos and taxis for their daily commute, spending nearly ₹10,000 a month. Low-floor buses are a step forward, but without accessible shelters, they will remain difficult to use. Proper public transport infrastructure could greatly reduce our expenses,” said C. Jayaprabha, a wheelchair user and president of the Coimbatore District Differently Abled Welfare Association for Women.

S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (DDAWO), said there are over 320 bus shelters in the city, but the Corporation lacks the funds to modify them. Even privately maintained shelters must comply with accessible design standards, he noted.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran acknowledged the issue and said, “We will discuss the redevelopment of the bus shelters with road safety officials and work on making them fully accessible as soon as possible.”

