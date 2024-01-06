Low attendance and board exams form crux of SMC meetings in Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated January 07, 2024 01:03 am IST - COIMBATORE

Of the issues that were discussed at the School Management Committee (SMC) meetings conducted in Coimbatore on Friday, stakeholders raised concerns over the dip in attendance, dropout rates and the upcoming Board examinations in April 2024.

Each committee, which has up to 20 members including parents, teachers, headmaster/headmistress and students, submitted their resolutions online to the State Education Department and the newly-formed State-Level Monitoring Committee, seeking solutions to school-related issues.

In response to concerns raised over the number of students who opted to dropout of schools in 2023, which is around 400 to 600, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Balamurali told The Hindu, “Most of the dropouts are a result of families migrating to other districts. But apart from that, low-attendance rates are also a concern. For this, the District Education Department is conducting surveys to identify reasons why students are taking long breaks from school.”

Further, several parents and other members raised concerns over the ongoing preparations for the Board exams, which will be attended by students of Classes 10 and 12. “Remedial classes should be held for students but at the same time, they should be allowed to take part in extra curricular activities, without which they might not be able to perform well during exams,” said M. Jayalakshmi, a member of an SMC in Kurichi.