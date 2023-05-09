ADVERTISEMENT

Loud music in private buses: passengers look for effective action

May 09, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The travelling public are apparently looking for effective action by the Transport Department to rein in most of the private buses that play songs at high decibels.

Bus crew, more often, resort to this measure to divert attention of the passengers from the over-speeding they indulge in, say regular commuters to towns such as Mettupalayam, Annur, and Pollachi.

“It is necessary for the Transport Department to take notice of steps taken Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka in recent years to prevent blaring of songs loudly in buses through a system of imposing hefty fines for flouting of norms,” Srinivasan, a regular commuter to Annur from Coimbatore said.

“It is simply impossible to answer phone calls or to make important calls while travelling in private buses. In fact, even the voice of conductors announcing bus stops get drowned in the din,” he said.

Scientific studies have established that short bursts of loud noise cause hearing loss.

According to the bus crew, the playing of loud speakers with higher volumes notwithstanding, patronage from the section of passengers who desire to reach their destinations in shorter durations was on the rise.

An official of the Transport Department maintained that surprise checks were being conducted on private buses and that action will be initiated if there are specific complaints from passengers.

