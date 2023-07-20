ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry rams into tea stall, crushing to death three including driver, in Tiruppur

July 20, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUPPUR Three persons were reportedly crushed to death when a lorry rammed into a tea stall at Suriyanallur in Kundadam limits in Tiruppur district on Thursday morning.

The driver of the cement-laden container lorry Rathinakumar (28) was said to have lost control, causing the accident when there were about 10 customers in the stall, police sources said.

The lorry driver, and two others Muthusamy (65) and Subban (70) reportedly died on the spot.

Four persons, Govindasamy, Mahendran, Manickam, and Selvamani were admitted to the Tiruppur Government Hospital with grievous injuries.

The Kundadam police retrieved the bodies and arranged for postmortem. A case has been registered.

CONNECT WITH US