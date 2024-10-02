ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners urge DGP to address highway robberies and halt online fines

Updated - October 02, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the State Lorry Owners Federation - Tamil Nadu submitted a petition to DGP Shankar Jiwal at the office of the District Police Superintendent in Namakkal on Wednesday, 02 October 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The State Lorry Owners Federation-Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, urging action against increasing highway robberies and demanding the cessation of online fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by president C. Dhanaraj, SLOFT functionaries presented the memorandum at the Namakkal SP office on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Dhanaraj criticised the police for issuing fines to trucks parked on the roadside or in designated parking bays without valid reasons, often categorising it as a general offence. He highlighted that fines were even being imposed on trucks waiting to load or unload goods outside industries and factories. He also raised concerns over fines being levied on vehicles travelling in other states and pointed out that the number of online fines had surged in the last four months. Mr. Dhanaraj called for an end to the online fining system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the rise in highway robberies, Mr. Dhanaraj detailed incidents where thieves used vans to climb moving trucks and steal valuable goods such as clothing, medicines, and food items. These crimes were reported on several highways, including Madurai-Thoothukudi, Dindigul-Karur, Coimbatore-Palladam, and Dharapuram-Vaikundam. He criticised the police for their slow response, often taking a month to provide a Community Service Register (CSR) instead of filing an FIR, which is necessary for insurance claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We insist that the police investigate the incident, and if they find it to be true, they should immediately file an FIR. This is important because if an FIR is filed, the company sending the goods can claim the insurance amount, or it will be deducted from the truck rental amount,” Mr. Dhanraj explained.

The federation also urged an increase in police patrolling to prevent diesel theft from parked trucks. The DGP assured them that the concerns would be addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US