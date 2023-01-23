Lorry owners urge police to drop online fine system

January 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Salem

On behalf of the State Lorry Owner’s Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT), petitions were submitted at the Superintendent of Police (SP) offices in Salem and Namakkal on Monday urging the police to drop the online fine system for lorries.

At the Salem SP office, Salem District Lorry Owners’ Association president C. Dhanaraj along with 100 truck owners submitted the petition. The association alleged that slapping fines on trucks through online was increasing now. The traffic police allegedly noted the number of trucks parked at the roadside, petrol bunks, vehicle parking lots, and running on the road.

They imposed a fine in the general offence category without mentioning the exact reason. Likewise, Tamil Nadu police were slapping fines on vehicles running in North India on a contract basis. In most cases, the reason for fine was incorrect, such as not following traffic rules, not wearing seat belts, and not wearing helmets.

As the fine was imposed online, truck owners found it difficult to pay taxes, obtain fitness certificates, and obtain permits. So online fine system should be abolished.

The police shall stop vehicles for verifying vehicle documents. If they found any violations fit for fine, they should mention the details of the violations, with the driver’s name and licence number, along with the driver’s signature. To save the livelihood of truck owners and drivers, this online fine system should be reconsidered, they said in the petition.

Similarly, at the Namakkal SP office, truck owners led by SLOFT treasurer Dhamodaran submitted a petition regarding their demands. Mr. Dhamodaran said truck owners had faced many problems through this online fine system in the last one year. “We are paying fine without violating any rules. To bring the issue to the government’s attention, we submitted petitions in all the districts,” Mr. Dhamodaran added.