Lorry owners seek extension on loan repayment

SALEM

29 May 2021 18:48 IST

Lorry owners here have requested the State government to take measures to provide extension of at least five months for repayment of loan dues.

Members of Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation have written to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister and the Transport Minister on the plight of transport sector and requested the government for relief measures.

Advertising

Advertising

In the letter, the transport operators said that the sector had been severely affected and had suffered severe loss due to the pandemic and the lockdown. The operators said that business had been poor and livelihood of transport employees was severely affected.

They said that though the State government had instructed financial institutions not to compel the public to pay loan dues during the lockdown period, banks and financiers continue to threaten them demanding loan dues citing lack of proper orders from the government.