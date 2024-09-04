GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lorry owners protest toll plaza operations and sand depot closures in Namakkal

Published - September 04, 2024 06:30 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau
Lorry owners staging a sit-in-protest in front of the toll plaza at Rasampalayam on Namakkal – Karur National Highways in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 04 September 2024.

Lorry owners staging a sit-in-protest in front of the toll plaza at Rasampalayam on Namakkal – Karur National Highways in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 04 September 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 500 members of the lorry owners’ association, along with several other organisations, staged a sit-in protest at the Rasampalayam toll plaza on the Namakkal-Karur National Highway on Wednesday demanding the closure of 22 toll plazas across Tamil Nadu that continue to collect toll fees despite their licenses having expired. They also called for the reopening of sand depots that have been closed for the past seven months.

The protest was led by Sella Rajamani, president of the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation. He explained that following Enforcement Directorate raids on 12 September 2023, all sand depots were closed and have yet to reopen, depriving 55,000 lorry owners and drivers of their livelihoods. Builders have been forced to rely on M-sand for construction, but increased demand has led to quarry dust being mixed with M-sand and sold at inflated prices. Quarry owners also deliver M-sand using their own vehicles, leaving tipper lorries idle.

Mr. Rajamani called for the creation of a project director post to prevent irregularities in government depots and suggested that the Public Works Department should handle contracts for loading and transporting sand. He also urged the government to exempt vehicle owners living within a 20 km radius of toll plazas from paying toll fees and demanded that toll plazas operating after the expiry of their license period be closed.

The protesters further demanded the cancellation of the hit-and-run clause under Section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which stipulates a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine for fleeing an accident scene and failing to report it. Additionally, they called for the recent toll rate hikes to be revoked.

The protesters raised slogans urging both the Central and State governments to address their demands. They were later removed from the site and taken to a marriage hall.

