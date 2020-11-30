Lorry owners plan indefinite strike if demands are not met

Representatives of Salem District Lorry Owners Association petitioned officials of the transport department in Salem on Monday.

SALEM

30 November 2020

They demand relaxations in installing GPS devices, reflective tapes in vehicles

Members of Salem District Lorry Owners Association petitioned transport officials here on Monday demanding relaxations in installing GPS devices, reflective tapes and speed regulators in their vehicles.

The petitioners demanded that the State government and transport department should offer relaxations in the list of firms short-listed for fixing GPS system, speed regulators and reflective tapes.

They alleged that the cost was high if the devices were procured from the government specified companies. The members alleged that despite an order by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court in this regard, the transport officials were not ready to offer relaxations.

C. Dhanaraj, secretary of the organisation, said, “the transport department has issued order stating that to get fitness certificates, GPS system must be fixed from the manufacturers authorised by the government. The government has authorised only eight companies for procuring GPS and though many vehicles are fitted with GPS during production itself, truck owners are forced to replace them with devices from the authorised firms.”

He added that similarly for speed regulators, the government had authorised only 11 companies and after a litigation at the Madurai bench, the Court granted permission to install the device from 44 companies.

However, the officials had not made any changes, Mr. Dhanaraj said.

He added that it cost truck owners about ₹6,000- ₹8,000 if reflective stickers were fitted from two of the government authorised companies.

Mr. Dhanaraj said, “there are 11 companies approved by the organisations like ARAI and ICAT and the cost of fixing reflective stickers was cheaper there.” Except Tamil Nadu, no other state mandated fixing all three elements, he said.

The association members said that the sector had been severely suffered due to the lockdown and other restrictions to contain COVID-19 pandemic and only 20% vehicles was being operated at the moment.

The lorry owners said that they would go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.