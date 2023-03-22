Lorry owners oppose hike in user fee, to stage demonstration in front of toll plazas in Tamil Nadu on April 1

March 22, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - SALEM

The State Lorry Owners’ Federation has announced that its members will stage a demonstration in front of 29 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu on April 1 against the proposed hike in user fee.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, the Federation president C. Dhanraj said that user fee was being hiked twice a year, while they were demanding not to raise the charges for many years now. “The Central government has announced a hike in user fee for 29 toll plazas in the State from April 1,” he said.

The Federation members would stage a demonstration in front of the plazas. He said that diesel prices had remained unchanged for over a year despite the price of crude oil continuing to fall. “The truck industry is already affected due to high diesel price and increase in user fee would worsen the sector,” he added.

Mr. Dhanraj said that they expected the user fee hike to be from 10% to 15% and added that they had to bear the additional cost now “The user fee to Assam comes around ₹46,000 and now, we have to pay ₹4,000 extra,” he said.

