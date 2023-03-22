HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry owners oppose hike in user fee, to stage demonstration in front of toll plazas in Tamil Nadu on April 1

March 22, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - SALEM 

The Hindu Bureau

The State Lorry Owners’ Federation has announced that its members will stage a demonstration in front of 29 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu on April 1 against the proposed hike in user fee. 

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, the Federation president C. Dhanraj said that user fee was being hiked twice a year, while they were demanding not to raise the charges for many years now. “The Central government has announced a hike in user fee for 29 toll plazas in the State from April 1,” he said.

The Federation members would stage a demonstration in front of the plazas. He said that diesel prices had remained unchanged for over a year despite the price of crude oil continuing to fall. “The truck industry is already affected due to high diesel price and increase in user fee would worsen the sector,” he added. 

Mr. Dhanraj said that they expected the user fee hike to be from 10% to 15% and added that they had to bear the additional cost now “The user fee to Assam comes around ₹46,000 and now, we have to pay ₹4,000 extra,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.